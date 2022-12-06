A day after former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad underwent a successful kidney transplant operation in Singapore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the former’s son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to get an update on the health Status of Lalu Prasad.

Tejashwi Yadav informed the Prime Minister about the health status of Lalu Prasad and sister Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to her father.

Modi also wished for the speedy recovery of Lalu Prasad and his daughter Rohini Acharya.

Besides Modi, Bihar Chief Minister NItish Kumar also interacted with Tejashwi Yadav and took update of the health status of the father-daughter duo.

“I talked to Tejashwi and discussed the health status of Lalu Ji and Rohini. Their health is good, and they will return home soon. I also talked to the doctors of the hospital as well as the other family members,” Nitish Kumar said.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including Union minister Giriraj Singh, Nishikant Dubey and Deepa Santosh Manjhi, among others, praised Rohini for donating a kidney to her ailing father.

“God has not given me a daughter. But after seeing Rohini, I want to fight with God for not giving me a daughter. My maternal grandmother always said that daughters are better than sons,” Dubey said.

“I am proud of Rohini Acharya. She set an example for the future generation,” said Giriraj Singh.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) MLA Deepa Santosh Manjhi, who’s the daughter-in-law of Jitan Ram Manjhi, said: “I promise that I will never make any comment against my sister Rohini Acharya. You have made every daughter of the country proud. You will be remembered for your supreme contribution. I can only say that recover soon, as fighters do not look good on hospital bed.”

Deepa Santosh Manjhi had earlier criticised Rohini whenever the latter made any political comment.

20221206-225403