PM thanks Madagascar Prez for acknowledging India’s leadership in promoting CDRI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked the President of Madagascar, Andry Nirina Rajoelina, for acknowledging India’s leadership in promoting the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

In response to a tweet by the President of Madagascar, Modi tweeted, “Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina. The challenges faced by Island States due to climate change are a key focus of our efforts under the CDRI initiative to create resilient infrastructure.”

Earlier, Rajoelina had tweeted, “I thank Prime Minister @narendramodi for India’s leadership in promoting climate and disaster resilience through this Coalition. I am convinced that our activities will be fruitful, with direct impacts on people’s lives.”

On Wednesday, Modi addressed the inaugural session of the fourth edition of the international conference on disaster resilient infrastructure through a video message.

Modi had reminded the gathering that the solemn promise of the sustainable development goals is to leave no one behind.

“That is why, we remain committed to meeting the needs of the poorest and the most vulnerable by building the next generation infrastructure to realise their aspirations,” he had said.

The Prime Minister had also said that infrastructure is about people and providing them high quality, dependable and sustainable services in an equitable manner.

“People must be at the heart of any infrastructure growth story. And that is exactly what we in India are doing,” he had said.

