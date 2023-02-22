BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM to address 12 post-budget webinars

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starting from Thursday and till March 11, will address 12 post-budget webinars, which would focus on key priority areas outlined in the budget like green growth, skill development and ease of living through technology, among other aspects.

The webinars will be focussed on synergising efforts of various ministries and departments and all concerned stakeholders towards preparation of action plans with quarterly targets so that the implementation is front ended and smooth with timely achievement of intended outcomes, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The webinars will be attended by Union Ministers concerned, key stakeholders from government departments, regulators, as well as academia and trade and industry associations.

The webinar on green growth would be held on February 23, while the one on agriculture and cooperatives will be held on February 24.

The webinar on “Harnessing Youth power-Skilling and Education” would be held on February 25, and the one on “Reaching the last mile. Leaving No Citizen Behind” would take place on February 27.

Another webinar touching upon the subject “Unleashing the Potential: Ease of living using Technology” would be held on February 28, while another one on “Urban Development with focus on Planning” would take place on March 1.

The remaining webinars would be as per the following schedule: “Developing Tourism in Mission Mode” on March 3, “Infrastructure and Investment: Improving logistic efficiency with PM Gatishakti National Master Plan” on March 4, health and medical research on March 6, the financial sector on March 7, women empowerment on March 10, and on the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS) on March 11.

20230222-204401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Razorpay acquires fintech startup IZealiant to empower banks

    Presented in the shadow of upcoming polls, Budget likely to be...

    RBI’s ‘Retail Direct Scheme’ receives healthy response

    Indian equity indices extend losses, Sensex falls nearly 300 pts