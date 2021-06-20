Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 7th International Yoga Day programme on Monday.

“Tomorrow, June 21, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, which focusses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being,” Modi tweeted.

Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the people on the eve of the International Day of Yoga.

“On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, let us resolve to brighten our lives physically, mentally and spiritually by practising Yoga every day. ” he said.

“The pandemic made the world realise the importance of overall well-being and Yoga is one simple yet powerful practice that helps us build resilience and improves our health holistically.

It gives me immense happiness that Yoga, India’s gift to humanity, is transforming millions of lives around the globe,” Naidu added.

–IANS

