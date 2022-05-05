INDIA

PM to address inaugural session of 'JITO Connect 2022' on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the inaugural session of Jain International Trade Organisation’s ‘JITO Connect 2022’ on May 6.

“At 10:30 am tomorrow, 6th May, I will address the inaugural ceremony of JITO Connect. This platform, organised by the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), will bring together young businesspersons who are doing work in different fields,” Modi tweeted.

Jain International Trade Organisation is a global body connecting Jains worldwide. JITO Connect is an endeavour to help the industry by providing an avenue for mutual networking and personal interactions.

JITO Connect 2022 is a three-day event being organised in Pune from May 6-8 and will encompass multiple sessions on diverse issues relating to business and economy.

