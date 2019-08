New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the historic step to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two Union Territories, informed sources said.

The broadcast will be aired on All India Radio at 4 p.m.

The address comes days ahead of the Prime Minister’s annual Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

–IANS

