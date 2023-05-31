Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Wednesday.

The event comes just days after the Congress high command held a meeting to bring together warring Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Modi’s rally in Ajmer is part of BJP’s month-long outreach programme to mark the party’s nine years in power.

However, with Rajasthan scheduled to go to polls in December this year, Modi’s programme is being seen as the beginning of BJP’s political campaign in the state.

According to official sources, Modi will also offer prayers at the Brahma temple in the holy town of Pushkar, nearly 15 km from Ajmer city, before addressing the public rally.

During the rally, the prime minister may also comment on Congress’ efforts to being together the warring factions of Gehlot and Pilot.

In the recent past, Modi has passed several remarks on the long standing feud between the state chief minister and his former deputy.

Modi may also respond to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s attack on him in the US, where he accused the BJP and the RSS of violating the Constitution, and said that they were trying to divide the country on caste and religious lines.

20230531-121003