INDIA

PM to address rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Ajmer today

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Wednesday.

The event comes just days after the Congress high command held a meeting to bring together warring Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Modi’s rally in Ajmer is part of BJP’s month-long outreach programme to mark the party’s nine years in power.

However, with Rajasthan scheduled to go to polls in December this year, Modi’s programme is being seen as the beginning of BJP’s political campaign in the state.

According to official sources, Modi will also offer prayers at the Brahma temple in the holy town of Pushkar, nearly 15 km from Ajmer city, before addressing the public rally.

During the rally, the prime minister may also comment on Congress’ efforts to being together the warring factions of Gehlot and Pilot.

In the recent past, Modi has passed several remarks on the long standing feud between the state chief minister and his former deputy.

Modi may also respond to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s attack on him in the US, where he accused the BJP and the RSS of violating the Constitution, and said that they were trying to divide the country on caste and religious lines.

20230531-121003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar: New JDU MLAs to deliver positivity on social media

    Partly to generally cloudy weather in J&K, Ladakh during next 24...

    Modi govt ensured that every needy gets benefits of development: Naqvi

    ‘In June, Mutual Fund AUM declined, industry changed sectoral allocation’