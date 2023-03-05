INDIA

PM to address webinar on ‘Health and Medical Research’ on Monday

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-Budget webinar on ‘Health and Medical Research’ on Monday via video conferencing.

It is a part of a series of 12 post-Budget webinars being organised by the Union government to pool in insights, ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

The webinar will have three simultaneous ‘Breakout Sessions’ covering both health and pharma sectors. Along with ministers and secretaries of the concerned Union ministries, a host of stakeholders drawn from health departments of states and UT governments, subject experts, representatives of industries, private medical colleges, hospitals will attend the webinar and contribute through suggestions for better implementation of the announcement in the budget.

The themes of Breakout Sessions are ‘Qualitative improvement in Nursing: Infrastructure, Education & Practice’; ‘Public & Private sector utilisation of ICMR labs as facilitator for Medical Research’; and ‘Pharma innovation and multidisciplinary courses for medical devices’.

20230305-123204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Value-added product from Fly-ash developed

    Mother-son duo arrested for child’s murder in J&K’s Kupwara

    Amit Sadh says no to alcohol brand advertisement

    Relieved by GCMMF as MD, Sodhi says had resigned in morning