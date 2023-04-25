INDIA

PM to attend 20th anniv of Gujarat govt’s scheme SWAGAT on April 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking 20 years of completion of the State-wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology (SWAGAT) initiative in Gujarat on April 27 via video-conferencing.

During the event, he will also interact with the past beneficiaries of the scheme. The Gujarat government is celebrating SWAGAT Saptah, on successful completion of 20 years of the initiative.

SWAGAT was started by Modi in April 2003, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

The main purpose of this programme was to act as a bridge between the citizens and the government using technology by solving their day-to-day grievances in an efficient and time-bound manner.

