Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the inaugural ceremony of the yearlong joint celebrations of the 90th anniversary of Sivagiri pilgrimage and golden jubilee of Brahma Vidhyalaya here on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will also launch the logo for the joint celebrations. Both Sivagiri pilgrimage and Brahma Vidhyalaya were started with the blessing and guidance of great social reformer Shri Narayana Guru.

Sivagiri pilgrimage is held every year for three days from December 30 to January 1 at Sivagiri, Thiruvananthapuram.

“According to Narayana Guru, the aim of the pilgrimage should be the creation of comprehensive knowledge among the people and the pilgrimage should help in their overall development and prosperity. The pilgrimage, therefore, focuses on eight subjects viz education, cleanliness, piety, handicrafts, trade and commerce, agriculture, science & technology and organised endeavour,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The pilgrimage started with a handful of devotees in 1933 but has now become one of the major events in south India. Every year, lakhs of devotees from all over the world visit Sivagiri to participate in the pilgrimage.

“Narayana Guru had also envisioned a place to teach the principles of all religions with equanimity and equal respect. The Brahma Vidyalayam of Sivagiri was set up to realise this vision. Brahma Vidyalaya offers a seven-year course on Indian philosophy, including the works of Narayana Guru and scriptures of all important religions of the world,” the PMO added.

