In the wake of the demise of his mother Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join Friday’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing.

This was announced through his official Twitter handle.

The Prime Minister rushed to Ahmedabad early in the morning after his mother passed away at the U.N. Mehta Hospital where she had been admitted since Wednesday.

He was scheduled to visit West Bengal on Friday for a day-long visit.

The programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council.

“It is always special to be among the people of West Bengal. Tomorrow, 30th December is an important day for the growth trajectory of the state. Development works over Rs 7,800 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid.” Modi had tweeted on Thursday.

20221230-095202