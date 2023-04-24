INDIA

PM to attend virtual event on 20th anniv of Gujarat’s SWAGAT programme

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend a virtual event on April 27 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Gujarat government’s citizen grievance redressal programme ‘SWAGAT’.

The programme was launched by Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2003.

The SWAGAT programme, which stands for State Wide Attention on Grievance by Application of Technology, has been instrumental in promoting “good governance” in Gujarat by using technology to allow citizens to track the status of their complaints.

According to sources in the state government, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to interact with some of the beneficiaries of the programme during the event.

Since its launch, the SWAGAT programme has resolved 99.91 per cent of the 5,63,806 grievances it has received, resolving 5,63,314 grievances in total. Through the programme, citizens can connect directly with the Chief Minister and provide feedback on their grievances on “Swagat Day”, which is typically observed on the fourth Thursday of every month.

The SWAGAT programme has received multiple awards over the years for improving transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in public service.

In 2010, it won the United Nations Public Service Award for its contribution to public service administration in India. The programme also received the National Award for e-Governance in 2010-11 by the Government of India and the CXO Award in 2011 for improving public services through information technology.

20230425-024603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana spent Rs 1,178 crore to battle Covid

    K’taka man says wife beats him, complains to PM’s office

    Another hot day in Delhi as mercury shoots beyond 41 degrees

    Darul Uloom asks students to attend weddings only during holidays