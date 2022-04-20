On the occasion of Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will confer the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration on April 21.

The Prime Minister Modi will confer the award at a function in Vigyan Bhawan. He will also address the civil servants during the event.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration have been instituted with a view to recognise the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts/implementing units and Central/State organisations for the welfare of common citizens.

They are also conferred for effective implementation of identified priority programmes and innovation.

Exemplary work done in the following five identified priority programmes will be given awards which is to be presented on Civil Services Day 2022– Promoting ‘Jan Bhagidari’ or People’s Participation in Poshan Abhiyan, Promoting excellence in sports and wellness through Khelo India scheme, Digital payments and Good Governance in PM Svanidhi Yojana, Holistic Development through One District One Product scheme, and Seamless, End-to-End Delivery of Services without Human Intervention.

A total of 16 awards for five identified Priority Programmes and for innovations in the sphere of public administration/delivery of services etc. will be given this year.

