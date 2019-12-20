PM to dedicate renovated Kolkata heritage buildings

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate four heritage buildings that have been renovated and refurbished in Kolkata to the nation on January 11. He will be in Kolkata for a two-day official visit on January 11 and 12.

The four heritage buildings include the Old Currency Building, Belvedere House, Metcalfe House and Victoria Memorial Hall. The renovation has been undertaken by the Union Culture Ministry which has refurbished the iconic galleries with new exhibitions apart from curating the old galleries.

The renovation exercise is part of the ministry’s initiative to develop cultural spaces around iconic buildings in various metro cities in the country. To begin with the cities of Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi are being taken up under this project.

