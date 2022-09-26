Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart for Tokyo tonight to participate in the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“I am travelling to Tokyo tonight to participate in the State Funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe, a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Apart from meeting his counterpart Fumio Kishida, Modi would be separately meeting Abe’s widow Akie Abe to express his condolences.

“I will be conveying heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Kishida and Mrs. Abe on behalf of all Indians. We will continue working to further strengthen India-Japan relations as envisioned by Abe San,” he tweeted further.

Abe was the longest serving Prime Minister of Japan. He was assassinated on July 8 while addressing an election meeting at Nara prefecture, when he was shot from behind.

Around 50 heads of states, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US Vice President Kamala Harris, are expected to attend the funeral.

Modi is likely to hold meetings with a few world leaders also during his brief visit to Tokyo.

20220926-174203