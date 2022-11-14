BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM to discuss issues of global concerns at G20 summit in Bali

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he will have bilateral discussions with G20 leaders during the upcoming summit in Bali on issues of global concerns like food and energy security, health and environment among others.

In his statement before departing for Bali to participate in the summit, Modi said, “I will be visiting Bali, Indonesia on 14-16 November 2022, to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit, to be chaired by Indonesia. I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food & energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation.”

The Prime Minister further said that on the sidelines of the G20 summit, he will meet with leaders of several other participating countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them.

“In a significant moment for our country and citizens, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022. I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 Members and other invitees to our G20 Summit next year,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi further informed that during his interaction at the G20 summit, he will highlight India’s achievements and it’s unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges.

20221114-095404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian industry welcomes India-UAE trade pact

    RBI proposes to raise limit on e-RUPI vouchers to Rs 1...

    Tangedco to set up solar power plants across TN

    Ashok Leyland subsidiaries to offer EVs & mobility as service