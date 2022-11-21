Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday under Rozgar Mela.

The Prime Minister will also address these appointees through video conferencing on the occasion.

“The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly,” an official said.

In October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees under Rozgar Mela.

“The physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees will be handed over at 45 locations across the country (except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh). In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, Radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled. A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF),” the officials stated.

The Prime Minister will also launch the ‘Karmayogi Prarambh’ module. The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

It will include code of conduct for Government servants, workplace ethics & integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatised to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles. They will also get an opportunity to explore other courses on the platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies.

