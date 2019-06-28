PM to flag off BJP’s membership drive from Varanasi

Varanasi, June 29 (IANS) Come July 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be here in his Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh to flag off a membership campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He will also start a massive plantation campaign of 27 lakh saplings in Varanasi.

This will be Modi’s first visit to his constituency after becoming Prime Minister for the second term. Earlier, he had visited Varanasi on May 27 to thank his voters for the stupendous victory in the elections.

According to senior BJP leader Sunil Ojha, the party organisation will celebrate the membership drive as a festival and the Prime Minister will felicitate dedicated party workers.

Organising Secretary Ratnakar said that the membership drive will take place in three phases. The first will be at the booth level, second at those booths where the party is not strong yet and the third will be individual membership.

Talking about the plantation drive, he said that Varanasi, at one time, was so green that it came to be known as ‘Anand Kannan’.

“The idea is to revive Varanasi as ‘Anand Kannan’. The plantation drive will begin on the Panch-Kosi route and will continue till the end of September. The Prime Minister is likely to announce some new projects for Varanasi during his visit,” he said.

About 10,000 school children in Varanasi will also plant trees during Modi’s visit.

–IANS

amita/in