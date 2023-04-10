BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM to flag off Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat train on April 12

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train on April 12 through video conferencing. The inaugural train will run between Jaipur and Delhi Cantonment railway station.

The regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will start from April 13, and it will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment, with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon.

The launch of the express train comes just eight months before the state goes for assembly polls.

The new Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in 5 hours 15 minutes.

The current fastest train on the same route, the Shatabdi Express, takes 6 hours 15 minutes from Delhi Cantonment to Ajmer.

Thus, the new Vande Bharat Express will be faster by an hour compared to the present fastest train running on the same route.

Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express will be the world’s first semi-high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.

The train will improve connectivity of major tourist destinations in Rajasthan, including Pushkar and Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Enhanced connectivity will also provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region, official sources said.

20230410-210603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kolkata port continues to bear loss as Bangladeshi ship blocks berth...

    BPCL launches door-to-door delivery of diesel

    Airtel conducts India’s first rural 5G trial

    Religare’s Ex-Chairman Sunil Godhwani arrested for fraud