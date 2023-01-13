INDIA

PM to flag off Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on January 15 via video conferencing.

This will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and will be the first one connecting the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. It will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users.

The launching of the prestigious train in Telangana holds significance as the state goes to polls later this year and the BJP is keen to establish itself as a political option to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has been in power there since the state’s inception in 2014.

20230113-180402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Grew up watching ‘Malgudi Days’: ‘Panchayat’ director Deepak Kumar Mishra

    Can Mohan Bhagwat’s views on Gyanvapi lead to an amicable resolution

    After Pinarayi Vijayan’s secretary’s wife, back door appointment of Kerala BJP...

    Fire breaks out in restaurant in Delhi’s South Extension