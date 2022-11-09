BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM to gift traditional Himachal items to world leaders at G20 summit

NewsWire
0
0

During the G20 summit in Bali scheduled to be held on November 15-16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to gift unique art and handicraft items from Himachal Pradesh to world leaders, according to official sources.

The sources said that the Prime Minister may gift items like Kullu shawls and Kangra miniature paintings.

India will take over the G20 presidency from Indonesia from December 1. India’s tenure will continue till November 20, 2023.

G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and around two-thirds of the world population.

India is taking over the presidency at a time when geo-political tensions are on the rise owing to the Russia-Ukraine war and inflation, rising fuel prices as well as unemployment are emerging as major global concerns apart from weakening of emerging markets and currencies, including the rupee.

20221109-131402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Impact: Bharti Airtel puts out amended subscriber figures for May...

    FII outflows, US Fed meet dampen equity indices; realty stocks fall...

    #IndiaForMothers supports Vikas Khanna’s #FeedIndia on Mother’s Day

    UP gives major boost to medical equipment manufacturing