Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with District Collectors having low vaccination coverage on November 3. PM Modi will chair the meeting immediately after returning to the country from Europe visit.

The Prime Minister will hold the review meeting with districts having low vaccination coverage on November 3 at 12 noon via video conferencing.

The meeting will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of Covid vaccine. Prime Minister will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts of Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage. Chief Ministers of these States will also be present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 106.14 crore as of Sunday morning. A total of 68,04,806 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. This has been achieved through 1,06,01,975 sessions.

Nearly 112 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 13 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, as per the data shared by Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning.

–IANS

avr/skp/