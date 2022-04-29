INDIA

PM to host Sikh delegation on Friday evening

NewsWire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting a Sikh delegation on Friday evening.

The group will have people from different walks of life. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch”.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi had met a delegation of leading Sikh intellectual voices from across the country at his official residence here.

The meeting witnessed a free-wheeling interaction by the Prime Minister with the delegation on diverse topics like farmers’ welfare, youth empowerment, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, skilling, employment, technology and Punjab’s overall development trajectory.

The representatives appreciated the continuous and multiple steps taken by the Prime Minister for the betterment of Sikh community.

In February, Prime Minister Modi had hosted prominent Sikhs from across the county.

