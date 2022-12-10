BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM to inaugurate 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway on Sunday

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Phase-I of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg (Super Communication Expressway) and take a tour of the new thoroughfare on Sunday, officials said here on Saturday.

The 520 km-long Phase I is part of the total 701 km Super Expressway project linking the state capital Mumbai with Nagpur, passing through 10 districts.

Being constructed at a cost of around Rs 55,000 crore, it is among the country’s longest greenfield six-lane expressway and will slash the travel time between the two cities from the existing 16 hrs to just eight hrs.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Nagpur Metro Phase I and take a ride from Freedom Park Metro Station to Khapri Metro Station, lay the foundation for the Phase II, of the project costing around Rs 15,000 crore.

He will later flag off the Nagpur-Bilaspur service of Vande Bharat Express at Nagpur Railway Station and lay the foundation stone for other rail projects worth around Rs 1,500 crore.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the state-of-the-art AIIMS Nagpur, built at a cost of over Rs 1,575 crore to the nation and lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of One Health Nagpur, to be built for over Rs 110 crore.

He will inaugurate the Centre for Research Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies, and dedicate the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology, in Chandrapur, and lay the foundation for the Rs 1,925 crore river pollution abatement project in Nagpur, under the National River Conservation Plan.

On Sunday afternoon, Modi will fly to Goa where he has a series of other engagements lined up.

20221210-121004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sharper contraction of India’s GDP expected in FY21

    FY22 growth estimate of 10.5% need not be revised: RBI Guv

    Dow futures plunge, oil prices surge

    Raids in 3 Maha districts detect over Rs 210 cr tax...