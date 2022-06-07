INDIASCI-TECH

PM to inaugurate Biotech Startup Expo on June 9

NewsWire
0
1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo 2022 on June 9.

The Biotech Startup Expo is a two-day event to held on June 9-10 at the Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

It is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) to mark the completion of 10 years of setting up of BIRAC. The theme of the Expo is ‘Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat’.

About 300 stalls will be set up at the Expo, which will showcase the applications of biotechnology in various fields such as healthcare, genomics, biopharma, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value, and clean energy, among others.

20220607-205001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Instagram and FB announce Creator Day India

    Environment Ministry proposes more amendments in EIA notification

    New chapter in DMK’s history to begin, says Stalin

    Raj village sees Dalit groom riding horse for 1st time