INDIA

PM to inaugurate national conference of state Environment Ministers in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the national conference of Environment Ministers in Gujarat on September 23 through video conferencing.

It is being convened to create further synergy amongst the Central and state governments in formulating better policies on issues such as elimination of plastic pollution through multi-pronged approach, state action plans to effectively combat climate change with focus on LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment. It will also focus on increasing the forest cover with special emphasis on restoration of degraded land and wildlife conservation, an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office said.

20220921-180003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Year on, Palghar Sadhu lynchings case is alive in public eye

    ‘The House of Scindias’ raises tantalising questions (Book Review)

    Raigad: Speed-boat owned by Australian couple washes on beach (Ld)

    Would pick Pant over Karthik for India’s playing eleven in Asia...