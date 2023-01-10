INDIA

PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival on January 12

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubbali, Karnataka on January 12.

The programme is being held on National Youth Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, to honour and cherish his ideals, teachings and contributions.

The event is held every year to provide exposure to our talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation building.

It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

The theme of the festival is ‘Viksit Yuva – Viksit Bharat’.

Competitive events would also be held on the occasion.

20230110-170803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jallikattu in Alanganallur in TN underway

    2 civilians injured in altercation with soldiers in J&K’s Kupwara

    Hope to make Hockey World Cup debut in Odisha in January...

    Examination under lights of mobiles in Bihar