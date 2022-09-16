BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

PM to inaugurate NE's biggest power plant and only greenfield airport in Arunachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s request, has agreed to inaugurate 600 MW Kameng Hydro Electric Project. This is northeast India’s largest power plant and the region’s first greenfield airport at Itanagar, officials said on Friday.

A official of Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Khandu apprised Modi about the Kameng Hydro Electric Project, executed by the state-owned North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) with an estimated cost of around Rs 8,000 crores and about the greenfield airport, commissioned by the Airport Authority of India at a cost of Rs 650 crore.

The Chief Minister told the Prime Minister that the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Electric Project is the largest in the northeastern region and it would be a boon for the power sector in the country, especially the northeastern states and provide power for grid stability.

The Chief Minister said that the Director General of Civil Aviation has issued the necessary licence on September 7 to operationalise the greenfield airport, which was recently renamed by the state government as “Donyi Polo Airport”.

The Donyi Polo Airport is the first airport in Arunachal Pradesh with capabilities of landing big aircraft, he added.

“With the operationalising of this airport, Arunachal Pradesh would be connected directly with New Delhi. The long – cherished dream of the people of my state to see the state Capital in the air-map of India has ultimately come true,” Khandu said in a statement.

The Donyi Polo Airport airport in Itanagar would be Arunachal Pradesh’s third airport after Pasighat and Tezu airports, and northeast’s 16th airport.

