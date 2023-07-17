Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair on Tuesday via video conferencing.

The inauguration of the new integrated terminal building, built at a cost of around Rs 710 crore, will play a key role in boosting connectivity of the island union territory.

With a total built up area of around 40,800 sqm., the new terminal building will be capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually.

An Apron suitable for two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 types of aircraft has also been constructed at Port Blair airport at a cost of Rs 80 crore, making the airport now suitable for parking of ten aircrafts at a time.

Inspired from nature, the architectural design of the airport terminal resembles a shell shaped structure depicting sea and islands.

The new integrated terminal building will boost air traffic and help enhance tourism in the region, official sources said.

It will also help create enhanced employment opportunities for the local community and give a fillip to the economy of the region.

