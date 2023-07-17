INDIA

PM to inaugurate new terminal building of Port Blair airport tomorrow

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair on Tuesday via video conferencing.

The inauguration of the new integrated terminal building, built at a cost of around Rs 710 crore, will play a key role in boosting connectivity of the island union territory.

With a total built up area of around 40,800 sqm., the new terminal building will be capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually.

An Apron suitable for two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 types of aircraft has also been constructed at Port Blair airport at a cost of Rs 80 crore, making the airport now suitable for parking of ten aircrafts at a time.

Inspired from nature, the architectural design of the airport terminal resembles a shell shaped structure depicting sea and islands.

The new integrated terminal building will boost air traffic and help enhance tourism in the region, official sources said.

It will also help create enhanced employment opportunities for the local community and give a fillip to the economy of the region.

2023071740482

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shweta Sehrawat to lead India U19 women’s team in five-match T20...

    100% attendance rule for teachers, students in KGBV schools in UP

    MP govt to renew license of industry & trade for 10...

    ‘Operation lotus’ exposed in Jharkhand, says Cong