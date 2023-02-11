INDIA

PM to inaugurate part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Raj on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate one stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the country’s first green corridor E-way, at Dausa in Rajasthan at 2 p.m.

The 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch will be open for public from Sunday, which will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from five hours to about two hours.

The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting in Dhanawada village, for which a giant dome has been built with sitting arrangement for 60,000 people.

The Prime Minister will reach Dhanawada village in Dausa district by helicopter to inaugurate the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch of the expressway. A total of six helipads have been made for the landing of VVIP guests.

