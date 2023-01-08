INDIA

PM to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore on Monday

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Monday (January 9).

“Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD). This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally,” Modi tweeted.

The event will continue till January 10.

The theme of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is “Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal”.

Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for it, according to official sources.

On Monday, after the Prime Minister inaugurates the event, it will be addressed by Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the special guest of honour, Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

20230108-180202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Police arrests juvenile tasked with killing Salman Khan

    ITBP making ‘Jhula Bridge’ to link 13 villages cut off in...

    Tiruppur dyeing units demand subsidy for power supply to effluent plants

    Bram Lomans to conduct camp for drag-flickers ahead of Men’s Hockey...