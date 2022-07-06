Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift a total of 33 projects worth Rs 595.31 crore to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi during his visit on Thursday.

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that the list of ready projects includes 33 projects amounting to Rs 595.31 crore. All these projects will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister during his public meeting at Sampurnanand Sports Stadium on Thursday.

The PM will also lay the foundation stones of 13 new projects worth Rs 1220.58 crore on the occasion, he added.

The ready projects to be inaugurated under the Smart City include redevelopment of Kameshwar Mahadev Ward of Old Kashi, redevelopment of Namo Ghat Phase-I at the Ganga river, Urban Placemaking and infrastructure under Chowkaghat-Lahartara Flyover, conversion of 500 diesel/petrol boats to CNG, bathing jetty at Namo Ghat and changing room at Rajghat, tourist facility and market complex at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate buildings and bridges including Vaidic Vigyan Kendra Phase-II in BHU, new police station building at Sindhaura, three buildings of fire extinguisher centre in Pindra, bridge on Varuna river on Shivpur Chungi-Lahartara road via Phulwaria-JP Mehta Inter College and Central Jail Road, four-lane railways over-bridge on Babatpur-Kapsethi-Bhadohi Road and government girls’ home.

Completed projects of sewage and water supply including sewer line diversion, changing of damaged rising main and leakage repairing works in sis-Varuna water supply schemes, 12 sewer line work by in Mukimganj and Machhodari areas, investigation and condition assessment followed by rehabilitation of old trunk sewer line, 25,782 sewer house connections in trans-Varuna area and rural drinking water scheme will also be inaugurated.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a synthetic athletic track, synthetic basketball court of Dr BR Sports Complex Badalalpur, Theme Park in government old age women home at Durgakund and Akshay Patra community kitchen for centralised mid-day meal cooking remotely from the public meeting venue.

