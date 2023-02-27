INDIA

PM to inaugurate Shivamogga airport in K’taka today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Shivamogga airport in poll-bound Karnataka on Monday.

He will also hold a 10 kilometre road show in Belagavi city.

All eyes in Karnataka are on the Shivamogga event, as former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa hails from the district and he had announced retirement from electoral politics last week.

Yediyurappa is looking forward to allotment of tickets to his son B.Y. Vijayendra from Shikaripura constituency, which he represented throughout his career.

PM Modi had appreciated Yediyurappa’s farewell speech and stated that it inspired him as well. Yediyurappa had also announced that the Lingayat community should not have hard feelings about his retirement and continue to support the BJP.

He is likely to give a message in terms of Yediyurappa’s concerns on accommodating his son Vijayendra in the party.

The Prime Minister, who is expected to arrive in Shivamogga at 11.35 a.m, is scheduled to address a public rally after inaugurating the airport.

Seating arrangements for 1 lakh people have been made.

People are being roped in from Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Chitradurga districts in more than 1,500 buses. Shivamogga airport has the second longest runway in the state.

PM Modi will arrive in Belagavi by 2 p.m. and launch a 10.7 kilometer roadshow from Rani Chennamma circle. Leaders of various communities are allowed to welcome him on the way.

Arrangements have been made to shower flower petals on him at Dharmaveer Sambhaji circle, Ashoka circle, Tilak circle. More than 4,500 police personnel have been deputed to ensure security.

He will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate various projects worth Rs 2,250 crore.

