Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the Tent City in Varanasi, which has been conceptualised on the banks of the Ganga to tap the potential of tourism in the region.

Officials said that the project has been developed opposite the city ghats which will provide accommodation facilities and cater to the increased tourist influx in Varanasi, especially since the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

It has been developed by Varanasi Development Authority in PPP mode.

The tourists will reach the Tent City by boats from different ghats situated in the vicinity.

It will be operational from October to June every year and will be dismantled for three months due to rise in river water level in the rainy season.

Also on Friday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Haldia Multi Modal Terminal in West Bengal.

Developed under Jal Marg Vikas Project, the terminal has a cargo handling capacity of around over 3 Million Metric Tonne Per Annum (MMTPA) and the berths are designed to handle vessels up to around 3000 Deadweight tonnage (DWT).

Apart from this, the PM will also inaugurate four floating community jetties at Saidpur, Chochakpur, Zamania in Ghazipur district and at Kanspur in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, foundation stone will be laid for the five Community Jetties at Digha, Nakta Diyara, Barh, Panapur in Patna district and Hasanpur in Samastipur district in Bihar.

More than 60 community jetties are being constructed along river Ganga across the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal to boost the economic activities and improve the livelihoods of local communities in the region.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Maritime Skill Development Centre for North East in Guwahati, which will help in honing the rich talent pool in the region and provide for better employment opportunities in the burgeoning logistics industry.

In addition to these, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a ship repair facility and an elevated road at the Pandu Terminal in Guwahati.

20230111-151402