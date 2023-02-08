Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh global investors’ summit in Lucknow on February 10. Later in the afternoon on the same day, Modi will visit Mumbai, where he will flag off two Vande Bharat trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate two road projects to the nation – the Santacruz Chembur Link Road and the Kurar underpass project.

Modi will then inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, also in Mumbai, during his day-long visit.

