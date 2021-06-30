Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the beneficiaries of various schemes of Digital India as the flagship initiative is completing its six years of journey on Thursday.

In the event, the Prime Minister will also address the countrymen and outline the various achievements of Digital India and the success story it has been over the years in connecting people. He will also give an outlook on various developments and works that lie ahead going forward for the scheme.

All the interactions and addresses will be done virtually at the event.

The central government’s ambitious programme was launched on July 1, 2015 by Prime Minister Modi and has till date turned out to be one of the biggest success stories of New India — enabling services, bringing government closer to citizens, promoting citizen engagement and empowering people.

The Digital India scheme was launched with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

As one of the favourite initiative of the Prime Minister completes six years, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will mark the day as a special occasion.

The program will start with the opening remarks by Minister of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Law and Justice and Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad. It will then see a presentation of a video on key achievements of the Digital India which will lead to an interactive session of the Prime Minister with the beneficiaries of various schemes of Digital India, moderated by Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY.

“It’s going to be a very interactive and informative session wherein PM will speak with the beneficiaries of Digital India from across the country. It’s a proud moment for us as the guidance and support we have got from the Prime Minister is unparalleled. We look forward to taking forward the Digital India initiative under his dynamic leadership,” Abhishek Singh, MD and CEO of Digital India Corporation said ahead of the program.

