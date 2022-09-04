INDIA

PM to interact with winners of National Awards to Teachers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with winners of the National Awards to Teachers, 2022 on Teachers’ Day on Monday.

Teachers’ Day is observed annually on September 5, as the day marks the birth anniversary of India’s second President, Dr S. Radhakrishnan, regarded as one of the finest teachers of the country.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

“The National Awards to Teachers accords public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools. For the award this year, 45 teachers from across the country have been selected through a rigorous and transparent online three stage process,” it further read.

