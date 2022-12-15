On a day-long visit to Tripura on December 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start the campaign for the 2023 Assembly elections in the state and also hold a BJP core committee meeting.

According to a source, discussions during the meeting will focus on planning of the poll strategy.

“He will also meet BJP MLAs. His welcome will be grand,” the source added.

The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering at the Swami Vivekananda Stadium in Agartala and inaugurate some projects, as well as lay the foundation stones for a few others.

The Assembly election in Tripura is likely to be held in early 2023.

