PM to launch drinking water supply projects in UP

Giving a further impetus to his pet project, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Vindhyachal region of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, through video conferencing.

The projects are in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Vindhyachal region of the northern state. The projects will provide household tap water connections in all rural households of 2,995 villages, which will benefit about 42 lakh individuals living in these districts.

The Prime Minister will also interact with Village Water & Sanitation Committee or Paani Samiti members, during the event. They have been constituted in all these villages, who will shoulder the responsibility of operation and maintenance.

The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 5,555.38 Crore. The projects are planned to be completed in 24 months.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also join the video conference.

