PM to launch recruitment drive on Oct 22 for 10 lakh personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel on October 22 via video conferencing.

In the rozgar mela, appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office said.

Modi will also address these appointees on the occasion.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 Central Ministries and Departments.

The appointees will join the government at various levels like Group-A, Group-B (Gazetted), Group-B (Non-Gazetted) and Group-C.

The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC and Railway Recruitment Board.

