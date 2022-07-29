Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Power Ministry’s “revamped distribution sector scheme”, which is aimed at improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of the discoms and power departments, on Saturday.

Virtually participating in the grand finale marking the culmination of ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya, Power @2047’ initiative, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various green energy projects of NTPC. He will also launch the National Solar rooftop portal.

The Prime Minister Office (PMO) said that under Modi’s leadership, the government has taken multiple path breaking initiatives in the power sector. “These reforms have transformed the sector, with the focus being on making affordable power available for all. Electrification of about 18,000 villages which did-not have access to power earlier, signified the commitment of the government towards ensuring last mile outreach,” it said.

With an outlay of over Rs 3 lakh crore over a period of five years, from 2021-22 to 2025-26, the revamped distribution sector scheme aims to provide financial assistance to discoms, for modernisation and strengthening of distribution infrastructure, focussing on improvement of the reliability and quality of supply to end consumers.

It also aims to reduce the Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses to pan-India levels of 12-15 per cent and Average Cost of Supply – Average Revenue Realised (ACS-ARR) gap to zero by 2024-25, by improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of all state-sector DISCOMs and Power Departments.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various green energy projects of NTPC worth over Rs 5,200 crore. He will inaugurate the 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar Project in Telangana and the 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar Project in Kerala and lay the foundation stone of 735 MW Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan, the Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh and the Kawas Green Hydrogen Blending with Natural Gas project in Gujarat.

Additionally, Modi will launch a national solar rooftop portal, which will enable online tracking of the process of installation of rooftop solar plants, starting from registering the applications to release of subsidy in residential consumers’ bank accounts after installation and inspection of the plant.

‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya, Power @2047’ is taking place from July 25 to 30, as part of ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. Organised across the country, it showcases the transformation in the power sector achieved in the last eight years. It aims to empower citizens by improving their awareness and participation in various power related initiatives, schemes and programmes of the government.

