In the run-up to the Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Rs 3,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III scheme sanctioned for Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Thakur, who on Wednesday reached Chamba, some 450 km from the state capital, reviewed the ongoing preparations for the public rally of the Prime Minister, an official statement said.

The Prime Minister will address a huge public meeting at the famous Chowgan, or the public promenade in the historic town of Chamba, which ranks 95th in the Centre’s list of the country’s 115 backward districts.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to complete all arrangements in a foolproof manner to make the rally a success. All the required yardsticks must be taken care of, he added.

Besides launching Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III scheme, the Prime Minister would lay the foundation stones of 48 MW Chanju-III hydro electric project and 30.5 MW Deothal-Chanju hydro electric project. Nearly Rs 800 crore would be spent on the construction of both projects to be commissioned by state-run Himachal Pradesh Power Corp Ltd (HPPCL).

Earlier, Modi inaugurated development works and laid foundation stones of over Rs 3,650 crore spread across various sectors, comprising AIIMS Bilaspur, on October 5.

At the public meeting in Bilaspur town after inaugurating the development works, Modi stressed that in the last eight years, there was a new thought process.

“The double engine government has given the state new infrastructure in every step,” Modi had said in the mass public address.

