HEALTHINDIA

PM to meet beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi Yojana on Monday

By NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with owners and beneficiaries of the Jan Aushadhi scheme on Monday through video conferencing.

At present, there are more than 8,600 Jan Aushadhi stores across the country, covering almost every district, to make medicines affordable and accessible to the citizens.

Jan Aushadhi week is being celebrated across the country from March 1 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and benefits of Jan Aushadhi Yojana.

During this week, various events such as Jan Aushadhi Sankalp Yatra, Matri Shakti Samman, Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra, Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Aao Jan Aushadhi Mitra Baney and Jan Aushadhi Jan Arogya Mela have been organised.

The Prime Minister’s interaction with beneficiaries will be followed by his address on the occasion.

20220306-204603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.