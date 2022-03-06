PM to meet beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi Yojana on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with owners and beneficiaries of the Jan Aushadhi scheme on Monday through video conferencing.

At present, there are more than 8,600 Jan Aushadhi stores across the country, covering almost every district, to make medicines affordable and accessible to the citizens.

Jan Aushadhi week is being celebrated across the country from March 1 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and benefits of Jan Aushadhi Yojana.

During this week, various events such as Jan Aushadhi Sankalp Yatra, Matri Shakti Samman, Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra, Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Aao Jan Aushadhi Mitra Baney and Jan Aushadhi Jan Arogya Mela have been organised.

The Prime Minister’s interaction with beneficiaries will be followed by his address on the occasion.

