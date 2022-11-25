Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court on Saturday, where he will launch various new initiatives under the e-court project.

The project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through ICT enablement of courts.

November 26 is celebrated as the Constitution Day since 2015, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The initiatives to be launched by the prime minister include Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, Digital court and S3WaaS Websites.

Virtual Justice Clock is an initiative to exhibit vital statistics of the justice delivery system at the court level giving the details of the cases instituted, cases disposed and pendency of cases ondaily, weekly and monthly basis at the court level.

The effort is to make the functioning of the courts accountable and transparent by sharing with the public the status of case disposals by the court.

Public can access the Virtual Justice Clock of any court establishment on the district court’s website.

JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool available to judicial officers for effective court and case management by monitoring pendency and disposal of not only his or her court but also for individual judges working under them.

Digital court is an initiative to make the court records available to the judge in digitised form to enable the transition to paperless courts.

S3WaaS websites is a framework to generate, configure, deploy and manage websites for publishing specified information and services related to district judiciary.

20221125-155204