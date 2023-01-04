BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM to preside over Chief Secys meet on achieving $5 tn economy target

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over a brainstorming session with Chief Secretaries of all states beginning on Thursday over how to develop districts as engines of growth so as to achieve the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy.

According to highly-placed sources, the meeting will be held between January 5 to 7, with the Prime Minister presiding over the deliberations during January 6 and 7.

NITI Aayog CEO Parmeswaran Iyer will inaugurate the meeting on January 5 at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (Pusa) campus in the national capital.

Sources informed that the main focus of the meeting would be how to develop districts across the country into engines of growth.

Chief Secretaries could be asked to come up with ideas to develop districts as models of development to achieve the target of making India a $5 trillion economy, sources said.

The timeline for India becoming a $5 trillion economy was earlier 2024-25, which now has been revised to 2026-27, owing to disruptions caused by coronavirus pandemic.

20230104-182802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FCI to build steel silos at 249 spots in 12 states

    Prices of wheat and atta continue to soar amid govt’s price...

    Production Rebound: India’s core industrial output up 11.6% in August

    Higher standard deduction for salaried may be part of tinkering