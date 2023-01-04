Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over a brainstorming session with Chief Secretaries of all states beginning on Thursday over how to develop districts as engines of growth so as to achieve the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy.

According to highly-placed sources, the meeting will be held between January 5 to 7, with the Prime Minister presiding over the deliberations during January 6 and 7.

NITI Aayog CEO Parmeswaran Iyer will inaugurate the meeting on January 5 at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (Pusa) campus in the national capital.

Sources informed that the main focus of the meeting would be how to develop districts across the country into engines of growth.

Chief Secretaries could be asked to come up with ideas to develop districts as models of development to achieve the target of making India a $5 trillion economy, sources said.

The timeline for India becoming a $5 trillion economy was earlier 2024-25, which now has been revised to 2026-27, owing to disruptions caused by coronavirus pandemic.

