Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the salute at the Ekta Parade and address IAS officers under training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration on October 31.

Narmada Collector Shweta Teotia told IANS that October 31 is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Divas (National Unity Day) to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Modi after paying tribute at the Statue of Unity, will preside over a function at the Ekta ground, where a para military forces parade is being organised. A cultural programme has been planned for the first time on Ekta Divas.

She said that Sardar Patel is a father figure for the IAS, as the transformation from the Indian Civil Service (started by the British) to the Indian Administrative Service was his brainchild and so 450 selected IAS officers who are undergoing training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri academy are in Kevadiya. They are likely to be addressed by the Prime Minister.

On October 30, PM Modi is going to dedicate two projects.

The tallest statue, Statue of Unity (SOU), had 70,000 plus visitors daily during the Diwali holidays, till date 90 lakh plus visitors have visited the Statue which has become a hotspot for tourists visiting Gujarat, said Rahul Patel, Public Relations Officer of SOU. He added that the visitors’ basic requirements of transportation and other things are arranged by the administration.

Other attractions like a Jungle Safari, Pets zone, Arogya van, Ekta nursery, Cactus & Butterfly garden, Vishwa Van, Children’s nutrition park and Ekta Cruise are also attracting visitors, adding to the number of SOU visitors.

