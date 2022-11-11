INDIA

PM to unveil 108-feet tall KempeGowda statue in Bengaluru today

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil a 108-feet tall bronze statue of KempeGowda in the city on Friday.

On his arrival by a special flight at the HAL airport, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Union Parliamentary Minister for Coal, Mine and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, State BJP in-charge Arun Singh, MP Tejaswi Surya and MLA Arvind Limbavali were also present on the occasion.

During his whirlwind tour spanning about four hours, he will take part in five programmes, including the inauguration of a 108-feet tall bronze statue of founder of Bengaluru city KempeGowda and a public rally.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the Vidhana Soudha and pay tributes to the statues of social reformers Kanaka Dasa and Valmiki on the premises.

He will then proceed to the Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru and flag off the Vande Bharata Express and Bharat Gourav Kashi Darshan trains.

Prime Minister Modi will reach the KempeGowda International Airport in Bengaluru and inaugurate swanky Terminal-2 at 11.30 a.m. He will also inaugurate the KempeGowda statue built in the premises of Bengaluru airport at 12 noon.

At 12.20 p.m., he will participate and address a public gathering.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy stated that 6,000 police personnel would be deputed to ensure security during the visit of PM Modi to Bengaluru.

PM Modi will leave for Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru at 1.45 pm.

20221111-103403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    13 held for lynching AASU leader in Assam

    Punjab BJP leader moves SC seeking CBI probe into Sidhu Moosewala...

    At 18,972, Andhra reports marginal dip in Covid numbers

    CM felicitates Odisha’s players in Indian Hockey teams