Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency on Monday at 4:30 p.m. via video conferencing, official sources said.

India will assume G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022, which will continue till November 20, 2023.

The G20 Presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.

The logo, theme and website of our G20 Presidency would reflect India’s message and overarching priorities to the world.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

During the course of its G20 Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India.

The G20 Summit to be held next year, would be one of the highest profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.

