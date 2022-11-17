Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on November 19.

His visit to Arunachal Pradesh is being seen as a key step towards boosting connectivity in the northeast region.

Modi will inaugurate the first greenfield airport called Donyi Polo airport at Itanagar, during his visit.

Developed at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore, the airport will improve connectivity and act as a catalyst for tourism and economic activities there.

Modi will also dedicate the 600 MW Kameng hydro power station in Arunachal Pradesh, which has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore.

Later, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, a month-long programme being organised in Varanasi.

“It aims to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi,” an official statement said.

